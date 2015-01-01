SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahmood-ul-Hassan S, Khan SU, Karim R, Ahmad A, Perveen S, Tabassum MF. Webology 2022; 19(2): 9612-9629.

(Copyright © 2022, University of Tehran, Iran, Publisher Info Sci Publisher)

Students often use self-injury (SI) as a diversion from mental agony. Some express anger or revulsion, strong negative feelings, or seek help from others in their personal support system. SI presents as many forms of harming oneself, such as: cutting, burning, scratching, head banging, and hitting. Most self-injurers do so intentionally, not by accident, as a coping mechanism. Physical Educators can guide youngsters who suffer from SI. They can counsel (but not act as a substitute for professional therapy or analysis) or assist in eradicating harmful impulsive emotions. They may fill a unique role, develop a reliable connection and a trustworthy relationship with such students, and aid them in identifying the cause of SI and resolving the issue. Empirical research has shown that it is more common in teenagers than adults. SI depicts their internal anguish and distress, it is manipulated as a tool to relieve their minds and make them realize the existence to break away from their social surroundings.


Language: en
