Abstract

This article is about magnifying crime and morals along with the keen-sighted relationship between Criminal Law and morality. There are numbers of offenses that are committed in the society of Pakistan but this study is particularly focused on rape crime. A mixed-method of data collection is adopted and data has been analyzed by different research tools like systematic observation, practical experience, Microsoft Word, Power Point, and Microsoft exhale. Ten years of data about the number of rape cases in Pakistan is collected from different sources. The analysis of data shows that tendencies of crime go down. But over time, the ratio of rape cases became higher than in 2016 even after the introduction of new laws. This effect has been seen just for one year after that an alarming increase was accruing in rape cases in 2018. With the efforts of law authorities, this figure goes down in 2019. It is found that there is no batter history in Pakistan of this crime. With the keen observation of society, it is also found that Pakistan has to lack of ethical and moral standards due to that the rape cases and their intensity got increased.

Language: en