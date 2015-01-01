Abstract

We investigate the outlook of the global terrorist groups by introducing global terrorist evaluation indicator. In Global Terrorist Evaluation Index (GTEI), we assign ranks global terrorist groups based on the five factors, i.e., its (i) sphere of influence in terms of location of its attack(s), (ii) manpower, (iii) financial stature, (iv) lethality in term of intensity of terror created, and (v) experience, in terms of time span since inception of terrorist group. We find that, based on GTEI, the ISIS is the most lethal and most specialized terrorist group among the four global terrorist groups (ISIS, Al-Qaida, Taliban, and Boko Haram). This study introduces a new approach to examine the terrorist groups by considering the various dimensions of the terrorist groups. Moreover, this index offers an alternative approach for counter terrorism policies.

