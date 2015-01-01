Abstract

Traffic accidents claim hundreds of thousands of lives, leave millions of people injured and enormous economic losses each year worldwide, becoming a public health problem, being one of the main causes of death in some populations and more frequently, in countries with medium and low income, as is the case of Colombia. Hence the importance of carrying out controls and measurements of the accidents that occur on the roads, to create databases that help determine the possible causes and facilitate the work of finding patterns within traffic accidents, in order to implement mechanisms and actions that reduce the causes of traffic accidents and thereby produce a reduction in them, fatalities, injuries and material damage that they cause. The objective of this study is to analyze the traffic accidents that occurred in the city of Bucaramanga, located in the northwest of Colombia, in a period of 10 years, between 2012 and 2021. To carry out this study, data sources from accident rate, demographics and vehicle fleet, which were collected from free access online repositories of data published by the government entities in charge of collecting and maintaining them. As a final product, eight accident indicators could be obtained, which can be very useful for government entities in charge of traffic management and road safety in the city, in the generation of policies and measures to improve road safety of its inhabitants.

Language: en