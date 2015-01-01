Abstract

The supply of the country's road infrastructure and the demand of the vehicles that travel through it, must maintain a balance, which allows the trips generated by road users to be the shortest in distance and as soon as possible in time, also taking into account the comfort and safety of users. Achieving this goal is not an easy task, because there are many factors involved in the design and construction of this type of infrastructure project. One of the factors that must be taken into account to achieve infrastructure projects that respond to current and future needs, corresponds to the volumes of vehicles that will use the roads, for which it is of the utmost importance to know the past and current conditions of the vehicular flows that have occurred in the project areas or in sectors with similar conditions. The purpose of this work is to carry out a descriptive analysis of the distribution of vehicular traffic for road concessions Cartagena-Barranquilla and Santa Marta-Riohacha-Paraguachón, located on the roads of the Caribbean region of Colombia, during the period between the years 2010 - 2019. The information related to traffic was obtained from the website Datos Abiertos of the Gobierno Nacional de Colombia and was provided by the Agencia Nacional de Infraestructura (ANI). The data consulted contains information about the different types of vehicles (Cars, Buses and Trucks), as well as the different types of Trucks (C2P, C2G, C3-C4, C5 and C6) that transit through the two concessions that are made up of by six toll stations, three in each. With the information studied, a dataset was built, after carrying out the processing, ordering and cleaning of the data and with them different descriptive graphs were made that helped to draw the conclusions of the work. To carry out these tasks, tools such as Jupyter Notbooks and its data analysis libraries and Microsoft Excel were used. After this, an analysis of the main findings was carried out, among which a notable difference in the distribution of Cars, Buses and Trucks can be highlighted for the two road corridors studied, as well as the discrepancies between the vehicular flows of trucks, which supports the importance of carrying out this type of study to know the general conditions of a road section under study and determine what could be the possible demands of vehicles that may appear in them, to carry out road infrastructure designs according to the needs of each road section.

Language: en