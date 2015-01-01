Abstract

Due to the pandemic (Covid-19), the two-wheeler enterprise has completed descend increase after the lockdown phase. After the lockdown phase, the call for for two-wheelers has been elevated significantly. The Electric two-wheeler marketplace section has visible huge increase because it gives a pollution-unfastened journey than its IC Engine operated counterparts. The belief and recognition of electrical two-wheelers are specializing in environment-friendly (Zero emission) technology, the technical specification of the scooter (speed, max distance travelled, charging time, battery capacity), preservation cost (battery replacement), infrastructure (charging points) and social recognition etc. The goal of the observe is to discover the belief of electrical 2-wheelers amongst clients and elements which have an effect on the shopping for behaviour in Ahmedabad.

Language: en