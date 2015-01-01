Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Among all other global public health and mental health concerns, non-suicidal self-injury and self-mutilation behaviors are the recent phenomena which has excited the social scientist and clinical practitioners. Non-suicidal self-injury can be defined such specific forms of behaviors performed by individuals without an intention to die. Individuals generally presents direct and deliberate injuring behaviors by damaging body tissues but there is no suicidal intention.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The objective of the present paper is to assess few existing literatures on self- mutilation behaviors, and we also assessed some common forms of self-mutilation behaviors & its associated reasons among the college students from Kolkata. We have used Functional Assessment of Self-Mutilation Scale to identify the frequency and percentage of self-mutilation behaviors.



RESULT: Findings revealed that family relations, childhood abuse, psychiatric disorders can be the primary factors for triggering self-mutilation behaviors. Adolescents and young adults are in the greater risk for self-injurious behaviors. Responses from college students of Kolkata showed biting, picking at wound, hitting self are to be the common forms of self-mutilation behaviors. Moreover, most often the reasons for the self-mutilation are to relieve feelings of numb and empty, to stop bad feelings then to feel relaxed.



CONCLUSION: The present paper provides an overview of self-mutilating behaviors with few literatures. Additionally, sample from college students of Kolkata highlighted significant form of self-mutilation behaviors with the reasons.

Language: en