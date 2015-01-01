Abstract

Swarming is a mechanism where a group of animals or bees collectively accomplish a behaviour or tasks which are performed collectively which cannot be performed alone. A collective behaviour shown by a set of creatures traditionally, where enormous entities collectively form a single behaviour, which works on the principle individually taken from different members exhibiting swarm behaviour. Human fire fighters are at a risk of emerging close to fire, they are at a high risk from burns, inhaling smoke and other hazards affecting them during fire fighting. In this paper we are focussed on a swarm of robots collectively exhibiting fire in warehouses, firecrackers making industries, and others. The formation based on planning of robots for simple algorithm. These robots are capable of performing collective actions performed in coordination for navigation purposes to achieve the objective of fire fighting to assist the feedback given by the robotic sensors for providing extra backup. Additional backup is also provided for other robots in a swarm environment.

Language: en