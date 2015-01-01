Abstract

Indonesian traffic laws have been around for a long time. Regulations on how people can carry out their traffic on Indonesian roads. It's a shame that people are still violating these regulations. There are still many community members who do not commit violations such as exceeding the speed limit, exceeding the capacity, and even racing. So here is the importance of the role of the police as law enforcers. The method used in this study is a normative juridical method which takes the applicable law as the main data and other data as supporting data. The results of this study found that the police in fulfilling their role in enforcing the law can take preventive action, namely preventing violations of the law. The police also have the right to take repressive measures, namely actions against lawbreakers in an effort to make them not want to break the law again.

