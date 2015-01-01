Abstract

Drowsiness during driving is a big problem on the roads. According to statistics, a high rate of drowsiness cause severe injuries and deaths due to a majority of traffic accidents is universal. This particular human attribute could have terrible and fatal consequences if not considered while operating a vehicle. Drowsiness is what is signified by a person feeling sleepy. A human needs at least six to seven hours of sleep each day to do daily activities. Without rest, people become drowsy. Towing a vehicle can be particularly hazardous, even while driving a car. Many accidents occur because of the driver's fatigue, which can be controlled. Automated driver drowsiness detection helps to keep accidents at bay. An IoT-based system was created that detects drowsiness while the vehicle is in motion. Following these simple safety tips will help you avoid mishaps on the road. In this paper, we have explored the developed model for drowsiness detection using OpenCV and Raspberry Pi3. The system will generate an alert if the system detects drowsiness.

Language: en