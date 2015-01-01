Abstract

The study investigated parents' perception of television viewing habits as a predictor of preschoolers' violent and attention behaviours in nursery schools in Imo State, Nigeria. The study was guided by two specific purposes and two null hypotheses. The study adopted a correlation research design with a population of 30,296 preschoolers in 1,275 nursery schools. The sample size of 450 was drawn through a multistage stage sampling procedure using cluster, simple and stratified random sampling techniques. Parents' Perception of Television Viewing Habit Scale (PPTVHS) and Preschoolers' Violent and Attention Behaviours Scale (PVABS) were used for data collection. The PPTVHS and PVABS were face validated through confirmatory factor analysis. The internal consistency reliability was established through Cronbach alpha with coefficients of 0.88 and 0.79. Linear regression was used to answer the research questions while t-test associated with linear regression was used to test the null hypotheses at 0.05 level of significance. The study revealed that parents' perception of television viewing habits significantly predicts preschoolers' behaviours such as violent and attention behaviours. Based on the findings of this study, the researchers recommended that the parents should avoid watching or providing horrendous and violent video clips in order to avert and reduce incidences of violent behaviours among preschoolers. More so, parents of preschoolers should not allow them to watch any form of television programme when they have homework to do in order to reduce attention problems.

