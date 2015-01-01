Abstract

Sexual harassment is a very serious crime which has a very negative effect on the peace and order of the society. Sexual harassment actually provides the basis for the incidence of rape in society, which is an even greater scourge for society. According to statistics released in Pakistan, millions of cases of sexual harassment occur annually, which in turn prove to be a precursor to rape. Security threat is created, and the wheel of social progress stops. The situation is that tragic incidents of sexual harassment are taking place in national buildings, highways, crowded bazaars, educational institutions and offices and they are being publicized on social media. This affects the image of Pakistan in the world and destroys the peace of the society. Although the serious section of the society is saddened by these incidents and wants legal action against those responsible, the sad fact is that a large section of the youth has a trend to share videos of these incidents on social media just for fun. Unfortunately, these incidents seem to be on the rise instead of decreasing. And law enforcement agencies seem helpless. This article tries to find the elements that actually cause incidents of sexual harassment in the society. And efforts are made to find a possible solution in the light of Seerat un Nabi, which will ensure lasting social peace and order.

