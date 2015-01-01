Abstract

Cases of intimate partner violence increased manifold across the world during COVID-19. Researchers have been trying to find out indigenous factors leading to such behaviors, especially among men. Using the lens of the exosystem factor model of ecological theory, we designed the current study to identify the socioeconomic factors in deciding on the intensity of intimate partner violence and its subsequent impact on the psychological and physical wellbeing of women. In this regard, financial autonomy and asset ownership status of women, as well as financial issues and drug abuse among men, were studied as major factors. The study also investigated the moderating role of the asset ownership status of women. A multistage cluster sampling technique was used to collect data from 1516 females in three waves through trained enumerators. We analyzed the moderated mediation model using the structural equation modeling (SEM) technique in AMOS version 26.



RESULTS indicated that financial autonomy and asset ownership status of women are negatively related to intimate partner violence and positively related to the psychological and physical wellbeing of women. Similarly, financial issues and drug abuse among men were found positively related to intimate partner violence and negatively related to the psychological and physical wellbeing of women. The interaction effect of the asset ownership status of women was also significant. Overall, significant moderated mediation was found. The results have several implications for various stakeholders including society, policymakers, and researchers. The study has extended the validity of the exosystem factor model of ecological theory and significantly contributed to the literature on intimate partner violence. Especially the moderating role of the asset ownership status of women based on their inherited assets was a significant contribution, especially in the context of the recent enforcement of "Women's Property Rights Act 2021" by Pakistan.

