Abstract

This is a quantitative, descriptive, cross-sectional study whose target was to determine the language alterations in motorcyclists with traumatic brain injury, in Sincelejo (Colombia). The population was found in 62 school-aged motorcyclist patients between 15 and 60 years. They were diagnosed by the neurosurgery service with an alert consciousness state through the Glasgow Scale in a Trauma Clinic. They also were in a pre-discharge medical condition, to whom the Boston Test for the Diagnosis of Abbreviated Aphasia was applied. The data obtained were tabulated with the Statistical Package Epi Info 7.1.5.2. The results indicated that 21% of the population presented comprehensive language alteration in moderate cranioencephalic traumas with injury to the temporal lobe, 13% an expressive language alteration in moderate and severe traumas with injury to the frontal lobe, 3% a mixed language alteration in severe traumas with affectation in the front-temporal-occipital-parietal lobes, and 63% showed normality in the expressive and comprehensive linguistic parameters in mild cranioencephalic traumas that presented a Computerized Axial Tomography without specification of affection in the cerebral cortex. However, some in the use of language in conversational skills were observed some difficulties, as well in the non-verbal aspects of communication. It is concluded that head injuries generated language alterations in the comprehensive, expressive, and mixed components, and in the use of language.

