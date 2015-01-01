Abstract

Keeping in view exacerbating unemployment amid of COVID-19, the current research focuses on the economic causes and impacts of increasing violence against women in Pakistan. For the current research, Marxist Feminist approach is employed to carry out productive analysis and bring out practical recommendations. To achieve the objective of the research, secondary data are obtained, and mixed methods of data analysis is employed. The research concludes that due to rooted patriarchal culture in Pakistan, women are subjugated and treated as second-class citizen of the country despite equal rights being ensured to them in the Constitution of Pakistan. Due to crippling economic situation amid of lockdown throughout the country, many private firms in Pakistan laid off and downsized their employees. It is observed that ratio of women downsized employees is far greater than men. In addition, it is concluded that ratio of cases of violence against women during COVID-19 Pandemic is directly proportional to the increasing unemployment and laid-off labour force. In the backdrop of pre-existing narrative and deep-rooted patriarchal culture, women are more vulnerable to be the victim of public and private patriarchy amidst of Pandemic. There is a dire need to produce literature which can transform pre-existing narrative that is against women. Extensive research and policy reforms are the need of an hour to mitigate the domestic and structural form of patriarchy existing in Pakistan and provide conducive environment for women at home and at work.

Language: en