Abstract

The aim of this study is to determine the role of counselling in averting Suicidal Tendencies among Undergraduate Students of Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria. The study employed descriptive survey research design. The sample size for the study comprised of one hundred and ninety one (191) undergraduate students across faculties and departments. A self-developed instrument titled Counselling against Suicidal Tendencies among Undergraduate Students was used for data collection. Data collected were analyzed using mean, standard deviation to answer research and t-test statistics was used to test the hypotheses. The result of the study showed that there was no significant difference in the mean ratings of undergraduate students and school counsellors as regards to the factors that contributed to suicidal tendencies among students of FUW. The hypotheses were thus upheld. It was also found that the difference in the mean ratings of undergraduate and school counsellors as regards to the counselling strategies for preventing suicidal tendencies among undergraduate students in FUW was not statistically significant. The researchers recommended among others that the counsellors working in Federal University Wukari should educate students as well as stakeholders responsible for the care of the adolescents about suicide in the hope of prevention. They should also make available, support systems such as counselling services and peer support groups to act as valuable resources for adolescents who do not have adaptive coping skills to deal with suicidal tendencies.

