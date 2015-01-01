|
Abstract
Wheelchairs need to be secured properly during transit to reduce the risk of passenger injury. New wheelchair securement systems have been developed in an attempt to provide increased usability and independence for passengers who need to use them. This field study evaluated newer wheelchair securement system usage through a retrospective review of on-board video surveillance recordings and large accessible transit vehicle (LATV) operators' perceived usability of two newer wheelchair securement systems on fixed-route LATVs.
