Abstract

Wheelchairs need to be secured properly during transit to reduce the risk of passenger injury. New wheelchair securement systems have been developed in an attempt to provide increased usability and independence for passengers who need to use them. This field study evaluated newer wheelchair securement system usage through a retrospective review of on-board video surveillance recordings and large accessible transit vehicle (LATV) operators' perceived usability of two newer wheelchair securement systems on fixed-route LATVs.



RESULTS showed that nonuse and misuse of securement systems were more prevalent with trips using the 3-point, forward-facing (3P-FF) tiedown system compared with trips using the semi-automated, rear-facing (SA-RF) system. While a majority of nonuse and misuse of the 3P-FF system was because of LATV operator error, the reasons for nonuse and misuse of the SA-RF system were more complex and mostly involved system design and transit policy issues. Operators most preferred using the 3P-FF system on the LATV rather than the SA-RF system.



FINDINGS support the need for further development and implementation of wheelchair securement with improved usability, innovative securement systems that can be operated independently by wheelchair users, and improved securement training for bus operators and wheelchair passengers.

