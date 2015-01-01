|
Citation
|
Saglio A, Robartes E, Chen TD, Heydarian A, Guo X, Angulo AV. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(12): 463-478.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Understanding cyclist behaviors and preferences is critical to improve safety and increase mode share. However, real-world cycling data is scarce and on-road testing presents safety concerns. This study presents a novel way of studying cyclists' perceptions of bicycle infrastructure design alternatives using immersive virtual environments modeled after a real-world corridor, and a previously validated bike simulator at the University of Virginia, U.S. Three infrastructure scenarios were tested: sharing lanes with motor vehicles marked with sharrows (with no bike lane), a separated bike lane, and a protected bike lane with flexible delineators. Surveys elicited data on participants' preferences and perceptions of safety, as well as demographic and socioeconomic data. Smartwatches collected heart rate (HR) data. A multinomial logit model examined the relationship between sociodemographic and physiological variables and preferences for bicycle infrastructure.
Language: en