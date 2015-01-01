Abstract

Negative binomial-based safety performance functions (SPFs) have been extensively used by United States Department of Transportation professionals for predictive crash analysis. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has developed a context classification approach and incorporated it into crash prediction models, which has the potential to significantly enhance their accuracy and reliability. The additional modeling contexts and parameters make it more challenging to diagnose and remedy modeling problems, however. Particularly for roadway segments with low annual average daily traffic (AADT), short lengths, or low counts of severe crashes, the SPF models significantly underestimate the actual number of crashes. This uncertainty in SPF predictions can lead FDOT practitioners to reach misleading conclusions, such as failing to detect sites with genuinely high crash rates. This project intends to establish thresholds for certain SPF parameters to ensure reliable crash predictions are obtained across various context classes. For this purpose, we (a) developed a functional statistical model that quantifies economic loss relative prediction errors as a function of AADT volume and (b) calculated the minimum context-specific AADT threshold for each segment length group, roadway category, context classification, and crash severity combination. Employing the developed AADT thresholds confirmed up to 89% reduction in SPF prediction errors for the most represented context class. In light of the results obtained, we are able to conclude that context-specific AADT thresholds perform well in significantly reducing prediction errors for the thresholded segments and contexts on Florida roadways.

