Abstract

Active transportation modes such as walking and bicycling have demonstrated several benefits for health, the environment, the economy, and road safety. However, the transportation planning process in rural areas rarely incorporates this mode of transportation. In fact, many small and rural towns lack the resources, experience, and capabilities to conduct detailed modeling of active transportation. In response, this research developed an Active Route Visualization (ARV) Tool to support planning and decision making in small cities and rural towns. By incorporating a modified three-step modeling process that used active trip rates developed from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey, the ARV Tool provided a map that highlighted the daily volumes of active travel in the community and ranked the roadway segments that had greater potential to support walking and bicycling. This research demonstrated application of the ARV Tool in the city of Atmore, AL. Implementation of the tool was valuable in this rural city as it supported a community coalition effort in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System to promote active transportation. In this process, the community coalition reviewed and discussed the ARV Tool outputs and provided invaluable local knowledge and feedback that were incorporated into the action plans. Small and rural towns can benefit from an easy-to-use, practical, and data-driven tool that provides insights to initiate discussions to identify priorities and opportunities for active transportation.

