Abstract

To improve the efficiency of detecting abnormal traffic incidents on the road network and reduce the false alarm rate, a real-time traffic anomaly detection framework based on a graph spatiotemporal pattern learning (GSTPL) network is proposed. In this framework, a traffic pattern search algorithm based on a fluctuation similarity measure is designed to screen traffic flow data with the same traffic pattern, and a traffic pattern graph tuple is constructed as the input of the network model to avoid the sample imbalance problem and the effect of single-sample randomness for traffic pattern learning. Then the GSTPL network is designed to extract, unsupervised, the traffic spatiotemporal pattern features and make a reasonable prediction of future traffic parameters as the basis for anomaly evaluation. To further restrain the effect of random fluctuations in traffic flow parameters, an abnormal state evaluation method is designed to calculate the anomaly state likelihood by prediction error distribution learning. The overall detection framework realizes stable prediction of network key node traffic parameters by using spatiotemporal pattern features to construct the traffic pattern graph tuple, and gives incident evaluation results in real time by combination with the detection data. The experiment uses I90 and I405 highway traffic data in Seattle, WA, from 2015. Through comparative analysis, the proposed incident detection method based on GSTPL has a higher detection rate and lower false alarm rate, can adaptively learn dynamic changes of the traffic pattern, and has strong adaptability and stability to different traffic environments.

