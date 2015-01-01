Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Very little research has examined suicidal ideation or the factors associated with contemplating suicide among older transgender adults. This paper examines whether or not there is evidence of syndemic effects influencing suicidal ideation among transgender persons aged 50 or older.



METHODS: Data from the 2015 U.S. National Transgender Survey were used to examine five domains of potentially-syndemic effects (workplace issues, interactions with professionals, using public services, personal safety, and socioeconomic disadvantages) in a sample of 3,724 transgender Americans aged 50 or older. A dichotomous measure of suicidal ideation during the past year was the main outcome measure.



RESULTS: The odds of contemplating suicide increased anywhere from 96% to 121% among people experiencing any of the problems under study, and anywhere from 258% to 1,552% (depending upon the syndemic effect domain in question) when they were faced by all of the experiences included in any particular domain. When all items were combined, exposure to any of the domains' problems elevated the risk of contemplating suicide by 276% and exposure to all of the problems examined increased the risk by 861%. The syndemic effects measure remained significant in multivariate analysis controlling for the influence of other potentially-relevant factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Considerable evidence for the presence of syndemic effects was found, demonstrating that the more different types of adverse conditions that older transgender person's face, the more likely they are to experience to contemplate suicide. There is evidence that these effects diminish with advancing age.

Language: en