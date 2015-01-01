Abstract

Programs that assess and address fall hazards in the home decrease the rate of falls among older people living in the community. In a group of 1,000 older patients at risk who would otherwise experience 1,319 falls in a year, a home-based fall-hazard intervention would prevent 343 falls (95% CI, 118 to 514 fewer falls). These programs are even more effective when targeted for patients at high risk (e.g., those who have fallen previously). Assistive devices (e.g., eyeglasses, specialized footwear, bed alarm systems) and patient education programs alone do not decrease the rate of falls. None of these interventions affect health-related quality of life...

Language: en