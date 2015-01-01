SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Herness J, Sanders J, James J. Am. Fam. Physician 2023; 108(5): 450-451.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Family Physicians)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37983695

Abstract

Programs that assess and address fall hazards in the home decrease the rate of falls among older people living in the community. In a group of 1,000 older patients at risk who would otherwise experience 1,319 falls in a year, a home-based fall-hazard intervention would prevent 343 falls (95% CI, 118 to 514 fewer falls). These programs are even more effective when targeted for patients at high risk (e.g., those who have fallen previously). Assistive devices (e.g., eyeglasses, specialized footwear, bed alarm systems) and patient education programs alone do not decrease the rate of falls. None of these interventions affect health-related quality of life...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print