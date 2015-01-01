Abstract

Animal bites are a significant burden to health care systems worldwide. In the United States, dog bites account for an average of 337,000 emergency visits and generate medical costs of up to $2 billion per year. Most animal bites in adults and children are from a dog, and most bite patients are children who have been bitten by animals known to them. Dog bites may cause crush and soft-tissue avulsion, whereas cat bites usually cause deeper puncture-type wounds. Children most often present with dog bites on the head and neck, and adolescents and adults usually present with dog bites on the extremities and hands. Bite wounds should be examined, cleaned, and irrigated with warm water or normal saline solution, and any foreign bodies and devitalized tissue should be removed. Neurovascular function (e.g., pulses, sensation) and range and movement of adjacent joints should be examined and documented. Antibiotic prophylaxis, with amoxicillin/clavulanate as the first-line choice, should be considered for all bites, particularly for those at increased risk of infection. Imaging and laboratory studies are usually not required unless there is suspicion of a retained foreign body, damage to underlying structures, infection, or extensive injury. Primary closure of bite wounds may be performed if there is low risk of infection. The need for tetanus vaccination and rabies postexposure prophylaxis should be evaluated for each patient; bites that do not break the skin generally do not require rabies postexposure prophylaxis.

Language: en