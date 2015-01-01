|
Citation
Hong JS, Espelage DL. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37985565
Abstract
Youth violence and the sexual health of adolescents continue to be public health concerns that require immediate attention. Meta-analysis and systematic reviews consistently find that many forms of youth violence across the globe (e.g., bullying, gang violence, sexual violence) are significant predictors of numerous adverse health and psychosocial outcomes, such as alcohol and drug use, delinquency, future violence, internalizing symptoms, and suicidal ideation and behavior (Fry et al., 2018; Polanin et al., 2021; Pyrooz et al., 2016). Research has also pointed to the significant relationship between experiences of youth violence and concurrent and longitudinal risky sexual behavior and negative sexual health outcomes (Holt et al., 2018; Hong et al., 2016; Turanovic & Pratt, 2015). Several theories have been identified in understanding the association between youth violence and negative sexual health outcomes. These theories include psychological, sociological, and feminist explanations, depending on the discipline of the investigators. To design interventions to prevent youth violence and subsequent negative sexual health outcomes, it is critical to engage with scholars across diverse theoretical perspectives and disciplines.
Language: en