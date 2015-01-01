Abstract

A positive trajectory of life after an attempted suicide is extremely limited in research despite its advantage of aiding salutary outcomes. A systematic review of the qualitative research was conducted to explore the impact the attempt of taking your own life has had on your life and your work, to discover what changes participants have made to move toward a life worth living, and to understand how people can help better support individuals from attempted suicide attempts. A comprehensive search of online articles identified thirteen eligible studies. Three themes emerged: (1) rediscovering a life of meaning (2) contextual factors that facilitate a life worth living (3) internal changes. Limitations were discussed along with recommendations for future research.

Language: en