Journal Article

Citation

Sinha A, Chowdhury B, Heuveline P. Asian Popul. Stud. 2023; 19(3): 231-250.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17441730.2022.2035921

PMID

37982075

PMCID

PMC10656056

Abstract

While a large number of studies assumed gendered socialisation leads to partner abuse, little evidence exists for India. We bridge this crucial gap by exploring the pathways between childhood socialisation and intimate partner violence, using data 'Youth in India: Situation and Need Study (2006-2007)' for 5573 young married men (15-29 years). Nearly 17 per cent of men inflicted physical IPV in the past 12 months. Seventy-seven per cent recognized the experience of gender discrimination in their family and reported exposure to violence in two ways-one-third witnessed fathers abusing their mothers and 48 per cent were beaten by their parents. Adverse childhood experiences were associated with IPV perpetration. The structural equation model indicated significant pathways between IPV and childhood socialisation in the forms of experienced violence and gender discrimination.

FINDINGS underscore the importance of a violence-free, gender-neutral family environment for young generations and call for a comprehensive policy to ameliorate the impacts of IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

India; discrimination; gender from attitude; Physical intimate partner violence; socialisation; structural equation modelling

