SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Drury A, Engebretsen L, Steffen K, Soligard T, Liu R, Forster BB. Can. Assoc. Radiol. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Association of Radiologists, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08465371231212110

PMID

37982309

Abstract

PURPOSE: In order to better understand the imaging of severe trauma in sport, this study describes the imaging modalities utilized to image athletes who experienced severe traumatic injuries at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022, the distribution of these modalities in relation to the sporting facilities, and the types of injuries imaged in each sport.

METHODS: This is a retrospective analysis with descriptive tables and figures, performed on a single population (athletes of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022).

RESULTS: Of the 2871 athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, there were 40 athletes with severe injuries who underwent medical imaging. MRI was used more often than Radiography or CT. Athletes at venues without MRI on site had to be transferred to adjacent hospitals for care. Alpine and Freestyle skiing athletes experienced the majority of severe traumatic injuries at this Olympic Games, and the majority of injuries were to the lower limb.

CONCLUSIONS: Access to medical imaging for severely injured athletes is a critical consideration in the organization of any sporting event. MRI in particular is highly utilized in this population.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; trauma; athlete; organization; radiology; sport

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print