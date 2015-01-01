Abstract

PURPOSE: In order to better understand the imaging of severe trauma in sport, this study describes the imaging modalities utilized to image athletes who experienced severe traumatic injuries at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022, the distribution of these modalities in relation to the sporting facilities, and the types of injuries imaged in each sport.



METHODS: This is a retrospective analysis with descriptive tables and figures, performed on a single population (athletes of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022).



RESULTS: Of the 2871 athletes in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, there were 40 athletes with severe injuries who underwent medical imaging. MRI was used more often than Radiography or CT. Athletes at venues without MRI on site had to be transferred to adjacent hospitals for care. Alpine and Freestyle skiing athletes experienced the majority of severe traumatic injuries at this Olympic Games, and the majority of injuries were to the lower limb.



CONCLUSIONS: Access to medical imaging for severely injured athletes is a critical consideration in the organization of any sporting event. MRI in particular is highly utilized in this population.

