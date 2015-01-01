Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unaccompanied refugee children are highly susceptible to challenging living conditions, as they lack the presence of biological caregivers. This study addresses a critical gap in the existing literature, providing valuable insights into a vulnerable population that has been relatively understudied. Moreover, understanding the specific circumstances and difficulties faced by unaccompanied refugee children in Jordan can inform the development of more effective support systems and policies.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the lived experiences of unaccompanied refugee children in Jordan and shed light on their unique challenges and needs. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Sixteen unaccompanied refugee children residing in Jordan were purposefully selected as participants for the study. They were selected based on accessibility and permission from the responsible entity. The limited number of participants (16) reflects the challenges associated with accessing this group and the need to prioritize their privacy and confidentiality.



METHODS: To achieve this goal, a qualitative research approach was employed. Semi-structured interviews were used as the data collection method in the study, allowing participants to share their experiences and perspectives in their own words. The collected data were analyzed using the inductive thematic analysis method. Steps were taken to prioritize the well-being and rights of the participants, including obtaining informed consent, ensuring confidentiality, and providing psychosocial support when needed.



RESULTS: The study revealed three primary forms of alternative care provided to unaccompanied refugee children in Jordan: foster families, supervised groups, and institutional care. These findings shed light on the challenges faced by children in each of these care settings. The research unveiled that these children often experience various forms of abuse and violations.



CONCLUSIONS: Unaccompanied refugee children face numerous challenges and difficulties in destination countries. In light of the study's findings, several crucial recommendations emerge. First, there is an urgent need to strengthen the foster care system in Jordan while ensuring rigorous oversight to safeguard their rights. Moreover, policymakers should prioritize the provision of cost-free, high-quality healthcare and unhindered access to free education for these children.

Language: en