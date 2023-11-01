Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the clinical complications reported after the ingestion of magnetic foreign bodies (FBs) in pediatric age, along with their incidence among all FB ingestions and clinical presentation. STUDY DESIGN: We've consecutively recruited all children aged 0-14 years who were admitted for single or multiple magnet ingestion from May 2015 to December 2022. Patient demographics, admission sources and discharge status were accurately recorded, along with their clinical management and outcomes.



RESULTS: Sixty-one children were enrolled, of whom 49/61 (80.3%) had ingested a single magnet and 12/61 (19.7%) multiple magnets. Only 1/49 children with single magnet required endoscopic removal due to esophageal retention. Among children having ingested multiple magnets, 5/12 (41.7%) undergo endoscopic removal since magnets were amenable to endoscopic retrieval whereas in 7/12 (58.3%) magnets could not be promptly removed. Among these, 4/12 (33.3%) later developed intestinal ischemia/necrosis or perforation and required FB surgical intervention whereas 3/12 (25%) uneventfully evacuated magnets.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data confirm that multiple magnet ingestion, unlike single magnet ingestion, pose a serious health hazard. Parents and caregivers should remove them from the reach of children. Medical providers should maintain a high index of suspicion of their ingestion since prompt evaluation and likely removal may be lifesaving and intestine saving.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en