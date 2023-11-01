|
Quitadamo P, Gragnaniello P, Isoldi S, Bucci C, Esposito F, Russo S, Grella MG, Caldore M. Dig. Liver Dis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37985250
OBJECTIVES: To assess the clinical complications reported after the ingestion of magnetic foreign bodies (FBs) in pediatric age, along with their incidence among all FB ingestions and clinical presentation. STUDY DESIGN: We've consecutively recruited all children aged 0-14 years who were admitted for single or multiple magnet ingestion from May 2015 to December 2022. Patient demographics, admission sources and discharge status were accurately recorded, along with their clinical management and outcomes.
Language: en
Endoscopic removal; Foreign body ingestion; Intestinal perforation; Magnets