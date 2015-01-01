Abstract

PURPOSE: This review aimed to characterise and map: (1) what type of evidence and what dominant study characteristics are available regarding acquired brain injury (ABI) survivors' experience of occupation and activity in hospital? (2) How are occupation and activity conceptualised in the literature? (3) How are ABI survivors experiencing occupation and activity while in hospital? (4) What factors create barriers or opportunities for engagement in occupations or activity in hospital? (5) Are there any knowledge gaps identified? MATERIALS AND METHODS: A scoping review was conducted examining literature published between 2017 and 2022. Relevant studies were systematically retrieved from electronic databases.



RESULTS: Thirty-four publications were included. There were more quantitative studies (n = 18). Much of the research has been conducted outside of the UK. The populations studied were principally stroke (n = 22). The concept of activity rather than occupation predominates. Patients spend their time alone and inactive. Structural and contextual barriers for engaging in activity are identified. Qualitative study designs exclude ABI survivors with communication or cognitive impairment.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a paucity of research with ABI survivors in hospitals in the UK. Alternative methodological approaches such as ethnography would ensure those with communication or cognitive impairment are not excluded from research. Implications for rehabilitationRehabilitation professionals, especially occupational therapists, need to lead acquired brain injury (ABI) research in acute hospital settings in the UK.Conceptualisation of meaningful activity and occupation needs a clearer focus in ABI research.Qualitative studies frequently exclude participants with cognitive or communication impairments so methodologies that are more inclusive and representative of brain injury survivors are needed.

