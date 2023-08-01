|
Citation
Abid W, Bouhamed M, Hentati S, Masmoudi R, Feki I, Sallemi R, Masmoudi J. Encephale (1974) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Syndrome d'Othello : un cas clinique et une revue de la littérature
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
37985257
Abstract
The Othello syndrome (OS) refers to a delusion of infidelity. It is described in the context of organic psychosis (dementia, alcoholism) or functional psychosis (schizophrenia, paranoia). There have been few case reports in the literature of OS following a stroke [1]. This case provides an overview of OS post-stroke as well as a review of the literature.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Accident vasculaire cérébral; Délire d’infidélité; Délire de jalousie; Delusional jealousy; Delusions of infidelity; Jalousie morbide; Morbid jealousy; Othello syndrome; Stroke; Syndrome d’othello