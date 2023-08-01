Abstract

The Othello syndrome (OS) refers to a delusion of infidelity. It is described in the context of organic psychosis (dementia, alcoholism) or functional psychosis (schizophrenia, paranoia). There have been few case reports in the literature of OS following a stroke [1]. This case provides an overview of OS post-stroke as well as a review of the literature.



The literature suggests that psychotic behavior is rare after a stroke and can occur immediately after the event or months or even years later [2], [3]. Levine and Finklestein [2] reported that the onset of psychosis occurs between one month and 11 years following a stroke.



Several case reports have suggested that the right frontal lobe is the neuroanatomical correlate for OS although others have reported left frontal lobe lesions [4], [5].



The pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the...

