SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abid W, Bouhamed M, Hentati S, Masmoudi R, Feki I, Sallemi R, Masmoudi J. Encephale (1974) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Vernacular Title

Syndrome d'Othello : un cas clinique et une revue de la littérature

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.encep.2023.08.014

PMID

37985257

Abstract

The Othello syndrome (OS) refers to a delusion of infidelity. It is described in the context of organic psychosis (dementia, alcoholism) or functional psychosis (schizophrenia, paranoia). There have been few case reports in the literature of OS following a stroke [1]. This case provides an overview of OS post-stroke as well as a review of the literature.

The literature suggests that psychotic behavior is rare after a stroke and can occur immediately after the event or months or even years later [2], [3]. Levine and Finklestein [2] reported that the onset of psychosis occurs between one month and 11 years following a stroke.

Several case reports have suggested that the right frontal lobe is the neuroanatomical correlate for OS although others have reported left frontal lobe lesions [4], [5].

The pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the...


Language: en

Keywords

Accident vasculaire cérébral; Délire d’infidélité; Délire de jalousie; Delusional jealousy; Delusions of infidelity; Jalousie morbide; Morbid jealousy; Othello syndrome; Stroke; Syndrome d’othello

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print