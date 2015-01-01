SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mendoza-Larios LA, Garcia-Dolores F, Sánchez-Anguiano LF, Antuna-Salcido EI, Hernández-Tinoco J, Rocha-Salais A, Segoviano-Mendoza MA, Sifuentes-Alvarez A, Alvarado-Esquivel C. Eur. J. Microbiol. Immunol. (Bp) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1556/1886.2023.00033

PMID

37982867

Abstract

We sought to determine the association between Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection of the central nervous system and suicide in a sample of decedents in Mexico City. One hundred and forty-seven decedents (87 who committed suicide and 60 who did not commit suicide) were studied. Brain tissues (amygdala and prefrontal cortex) of decedents were examined for the detection of T. gondii using immunohistochemistry. Detection of T. gondii was positive in 7 (8.0%) of the 87 cases (6 found in prefrontal cortex and one in amygdala), and in one (1.7%) of the 60 controls (found in prefrontal cortex) (OR: 5.16; 95% CI: 0.61-43.10; P = 0.14).

RESULTS suggest that T. gondii infection in brain is not associated with suicide. Further studies to confirm this finding are needed.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; suicide; case-control study; immunohistochemistry; Toxoplasma gondii

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print