Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate characteristics associated with farm vehicle and farm labor transportation-related roadway crashes. Agricultural roadway crashes related to farm vehicles and farm labor transportation have not been explored in Florida.



METHODS: The data for this study comes from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) for the years 2013-2021. The data are recorded by the Florida Highway Patrol when a vehicular crash has occurred. The data are coded to allow the selection of farm and agricultural-related vehicles. Specifically, this study focuses on farm labor transport vehicles and farm vehicles (e.g. farm tractors).



RESULTS: There were 744 farm vehicle- and 209 farm labor transportation-related crashes during the 9-year study period. The farm labor transport vehicle crashes involved a total of 420 vehicles and 1,329 individuals, and the farm vehicle crashes involved 1,458 vehicles and 1,652 individuals. Injury risk for non-farm labor transportation vehicle occupants was significantly higher than injury risk for farm labor transportation vehicle occupants.



CONCLUSIONS: The average fatality rate for farm vehicle-involved (2.1 fatalities per 100 crashes) and farm labor transportation vehicle-involved crashes (2.9 fatalities per 100 crashes) were much higher than the overall FL roadway crash fatality rate (0.45 fatalities per 100 crashes).

