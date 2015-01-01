|
Bdier D, Mahamid F. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37982407
The current study aimed to test the association between energy drinks, substance use, and posttraumatic stress symptoms, and the mediating role of perceived self-efficacy and resilience among Palestinian athletes. The sample of our study consisted of 480 Palestinian athletes: 160 women and 320 men, all were selected from five Palestinian universities located in the West Bank of Palestine. The findings of our study revealed that energy drinks positively correlated with substance abuse, and posttraumatic stress symptoms. In addition, a negative association was found between perceived self-efficacy, substance use, and posttraumatic stress symptoms. Moreover, a negative association was found between resilience, substance use, and posttraumatic stress symptoms.
Language: en
resilience; substance use; self-efficacy; Energy drinks; Palestinian athletes