Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the usefulness of the Violent Event Severity Tool (VEST).



BACKGROUND: The Joint Commission and many governing bodies require establishing workplace violence prevention programs in hospitals. Inconsistent processes have hampered the efficacy evaluation of such programs for collecting and reporting violence. The VEST was developed as a standardized tool for capturing violence data.



METHODS: Ninety-six healthcare workers attending the 2022 Magnet® conference completed the survey. The VEST includes 6 types and 4 intensities of violent incidents.



RESULTS: Most participants reported that the VEST is easy to use (79%), relevant (85%), and useful (85%). Fewer than half were satisfied with their incident report filing processes. Only 38% of participants experiencing grade 1 physical assault filed an incident report, whereas 70% and 100% experiencing grades 3 and 4 physical assaults filed.



CONCLUSIONS: The VEST appears to be a useful and relevant tool for consistent collection and reporting of various violence types and severities.

Language: en