Abstract

BACKGROUND: Osteoporosis is a global issue with a worldwide prevalence of 18.3%, and the presence of coexisting fragility fractures can reduce the survival rate by approximately 20%. In Japan, the prevalence of osteoporosis is estimated to be 12.8 million, and the annual occurrence of hip fractures is approximately 193,400. Remarkably, coexisting hip or spinal fragility fractures caused by slight external force meet the Japanese diagnostic criterion for osteoporosis regardless of bone mineral density. However, only 191 deaths due to osteoporosis were published in 2021 in Japan. With the concern that some cases of hip and spinal fragility fractures were assigned an underlying cause of death of traumatic fracture instead of osteoporosis, this study aimed to elucidate the actual number of deaths due to osteoporosis in Japan.



METHODS: We used the data from Japan in 2018. First, the number of deaths due to osteoporosis and hip or spinal fractures was reviewed using published vital statistics. Second, we calculated the number of elderly deaths (age ≥80 years) resulting from hip or spinal fractures caused by falls on the same level using data from approximately 1.4 million annual individual death certificates. Combining the above data, the actual number of deaths due to osteoporosis was estimated.



RESULTS: Only 190 deaths due to osteoporosis were reported in the published data. The individual certificate data revealed 3437 elderly deaths due to hip or spinal fractures caused by falls on the same level, which could meet the criteria of osteoporotic fragility fractures. Accordingly, the estimated number of deaths caused by osteoporosis was calculated as 3,627, approximately 19 times the published value.



CONCLUSIONS: After researching the individual death certificate data focusing on the coexisting hip or spinal fragility fracture, it was implied that osteoporosis may have a higher mortality rate in Japan than what is published.

