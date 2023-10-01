|
Abe K, Inage K, Yoshimura K, Sato D, Yamashita K, Yamashita M, Sasaki T, Yamaoka A, Shiga Y, Eguchi Y, Orita S, Ohtori S. J. Orthop. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37985296
BACKGROUND: Osteoporosis is a global issue with a worldwide prevalence of 18.3%, and the presence of coexisting fragility fractures can reduce the survival rate by approximately 20%. In Japan, the prevalence of osteoporosis is estimated to be 12.8 million, and the annual occurrence of hip fractures is approximately 193,400. Remarkably, coexisting hip or spinal fragility fractures caused by slight external force meet the Japanese diagnostic criterion for osteoporosis regardless of bone mineral density. However, only 191 deaths due to osteoporosis were published in 2021 in Japan. With the concern that some cases of hip and spinal fragility fractures were assigned an underlying cause of death of traumatic fracture instead of osteoporosis, this study aimed to elucidate the actual number of deaths due to osteoporosis in Japan.
Osteoporosis; Death certificate; Fragility fracture; International classification of disease; Underlying cause of death