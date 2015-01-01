|
Tanji F, Miyamoto S, Iwasawa A, Ohta H, Ono K. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2023; 14: e21501319231212317.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37981733
INTRODUCTION: While there may be differences in the choice of suicide methods between attempters with and those without a history of psychiatric disorders, it is not clear whether these differences predict the actual degree of physical injury. The present study aimed to investigate the association between the history of psychiatric disorder and the degree of physical injury among suicide attempters in a Japanese rural area.
prevention; Japan; suicide attempt; physical injury; psychiatric disorder