Citation
Vos SC, Adatorwovor R, Roberts MK, Sherman DL, Bonds D, Dunfee MN, Spring B, Schoenberg NE. J. Rural Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37985592
Abstract
PURPOSE: For the same reasons that rural telehealth has shown promise for enhancing the provision of care in underserved environments, social media recruitment may facilitate more inclusive research engagement in rural areas. However, little research has examined social media recruitment in the rural context, and few studies have evaluated the feasibility of using a free social media page to build a network of rural community members who may be interested in a research study. Here, we describe the rationale, process, and protocols of developing and implementing a social media approach to recruit rural residents to participate in an mHealth intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
social media; Appalachian region; research subjects; rural populations