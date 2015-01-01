Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Following a nonfatal opioid overdose, patients are at high risk for repeat overdose. The objective of this study was to examine the association of MOUD after nonfatal opioid overdose with risk of repeat overdose in the following year.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study analyzed Missouri Medicaid claims from July 2012 to December 2021. The study identified opioid overdoses occurring between 2013 and 2020 using diagnosis codes for opioid poisoning in an inpatient or emergency department setting. The study implemented Cox models with a time-varying covariate for post-overdose receipt of MOUD.



RESULTS: During the study period, MOUD receipt after overdose more than tripled, from 5.1 % to 17 %. Overall, only 10.7 % of patients received MOUD in the year after index. MOUD during follow-up was associated with significantly lower risk of repeat overdose (HR = 0.24, 95 % CI = 0.08-0.75). Out of 2962 individuals meeting inclusion criteria, 12.1 % had a repeat opioid overdose within 1 year. Repeat overdose risk was more than doubled for those whose index overdose involved heroin or synthetic opioids (HR = 2.1, 95 % CI = 1.62-2.72), but MOUD was associated with significantly reduced risk in this group (HR = 0.21, 95 % CI = 0.05-0.84).



CONCLUSIONS: MOUD receipt was associated with reduced risk of repeat overdose. Those whose index overdoses involved heroin or synthetic opioids were at greater risk of repeat overdose, but MOUD substantially mitigated risk in this group.

