Abstract

Emotion regulation as a proximal factor has been linked with depressive symptoms. However, studies have mainly focused on a limited number of strategies and have mostly been cross-sectional in design. This is particularly evident when examining the protective effects of adaptive strategies. This study aimed to investigate the prospective relationship between putatively adaptive and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies and depressive symptoms among adolescents. Additionally, a person-oriented approach was applied to identify latent classes of adolescents based on their depressive symptoms and compared these classes in terms of their adaptive and maladaptive strategies. Two waves of data from a prospective study, which included 1371 youth (mean age: 15.66 years; SD = 0.49 years; 55.1% girls), were analysed. The two points of data collection were spaced approximately half a year apart. Depressive symptoms were measured using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, and putatively adaptive and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies were assessed with the Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire. Seven strategies (acceptance, positive refocusing, positive reappraisal, putting into perspective, self-blame, rumination, and catastrophizing) were categorised into adaptive and maladaptive factors using exploratory structural equation modeling. After controlling for gender, age, and depressive symptoms at Time 1, both maladaptive and adaptive emotion regulation strategies at Time 1 predicted depressive symptoms at Time 2. Three subgroups emerged based on the intensity of depressive symptoms across the waves: the stable low, stable moderate, and stable high depressive symptom groups. The use of maladaptive emotion regulation strategies (such as rumination, self-blame, and catastrophizing) at Time 1 was more pronounced in the stable moderate and high symptom groups compared to the stable low depressive symptom group. The comparable prospective associations between putatively adaptive and maladaptive strategies with symptoms suggest the need to identify factors that may mitigate the negative impact of maladaptive emotion regulation and/or promote adaptive emotion regulation to buffer the effects of everyday stressors.

