Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We explore whether having previously lived in alternative care (foster, kinship, and/or residential care) is linked to sexual risk-taking, mental health, and experiencing violence in Nigerian, Zambian, and Zimbabwean youth ages 13-17 living in households with or without their biological parents, and assess the utility and limitations of existing data.



METHOD: This study is a secondary analysis of nationally-representative Violence Against Children Surveys (N=6,405). Logistic regressions examined the effect of alternative care experience on the odds of poor outcomes, controlling for covariates including parental care status, orphanhood, and household assets.



RESULTS: In both bivariate and multivariate analyses, having lived in alternative care in the last five years was associated with lowered odds mental distress (OR=0.25, 95% CI: [0.10, 0.61], p=.002), and higher odds of sexual risk taking (OR=1.70, 95% CI: [1.11, 2.59], p=.014), caregiver physical abuse (OR=1.81, 95% CI: [1.30, 2.50], p<.001), caregiver emotional abuse (OR=1.75, 95% CI: [1.20, 2.54], p=.004), and peer violence (OR=1.57, 95% CI: [1.09, 2.26], p=.015). It was not associated with suicidality, self harm, or sexual assault after controlling for covariates.



CONCLUSION: Youth who have lived in alternative care in the last five years may benefit from programs that address violence, self-harm, and sexual risk taking behavior, even if they are now in families. To better understand children outside parental care, national data collection efforts should distinguish between residential and family-based care.

Language: en