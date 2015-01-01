SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Santelli S, Berti L, Giovannini E, Pelletti G, Pelotti S, Fais P. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 66: e102357.

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.legalmed.2023.102357

37984052

Distinguishing between homicides, suicides, and accidental deaths remains a challenging task. The examination of actual cases, which involve a multitude of variables, significantly contributes to our understanding of these matters. In this context, we present three distinct cases that required the involvement of various specialists to conduct a thorough analysis of the manner of death. In the first case, the integration of on-site inspection, autopsy, radiological, and kinematic data enabled the identification of a homicidal death. In the second case, the combination of circumstantial evidence, autopsy findings, toxicological analysis, and meteorological data revealed an atypical accidental death resulting from an attempted suicide. In the third case, radiological findings, supplemented with criteria from forensic science, indicated an accidental manner of death. In all reported cases, a multidisciplinary approach played a pivotal role in the differential diagnosis of the manner of death.


Homicide; Suicide; Manner of death; Forensic radiology; Heat shock; Traffic accident

