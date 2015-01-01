Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An increased proclivity towards violence is often associated with those diagnosed with schizophrenia (SCZ), despite contradictory findings from prior studies exploring the association between violence and SCZ. Evidence has shown that certain comorbidities, specifically the presence of a substance use disorders, can result in increased aggression in those with SCZ. Copy number variation (CNV) load has also previously been implicated in the genetic vulnerability of individuals with SCZ. For this study, we aimed to determine whether CNV load correlates with increased violence in SCZ.



METHODS: Community-dwelling patients diagnosed with SCZ spectrum disorders (n = 203) were recruited from a non-forensic population. The assessment for aggression was completed using a cross-sectional and retrospective design, and CNV analysis was conducted analysing genomic DNA using the Illumina Omni 2.5 array.



RESULTS: No correlation between the number of CNV events (either deletion or duplication) and the severity of the physical violence episode index was found. However, there was a significant association between larger deletion events across the violent behaviours under investigation.



DISCUSSION: These results need to be confirmed in more extensive studies using standardized tools developed for non-forensic populations, such as the Brown-Goodwin Scale of Aggression.

