De Luca V, Chaudhary Z, Al-Chalabi N, Qian J, Xu X, Gerretsen P, Bani-Fatemi A, Simpson A, Fischer C, Graff A, Kolla NJ. Neuropsychobiology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37984346
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: An increased proclivity towards violence is often associated with those diagnosed with schizophrenia (SCZ), despite contradictory findings from prior studies exploring the association between violence and SCZ. Evidence has shown that certain comorbidities, specifically the presence of a substance use disorders, can result in increased aggression in those with SCZ. Copy number variation (CNV) load has also previously been implicated in the genetic vulnerability of individuals with SCZ. For this study, we aimed to determine whether CNV load correlates with increased violence in SCZ.
Keywords
Aggression; Schizophrenia; Copy number variation