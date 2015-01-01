Abstract

Domestic violence and abuse (DVA) has detrimental effects on the health and well-being of children and young people exposed to it, whether they witness or experience it. The introduction of independent domestic violence advocates in UK hospitals has enhanced the safety of victims of DVA. In 2020-2021 an independent domestic violence advocate post was piloted at a children's hospital for one year, the advocate's role being to train hospital staff and support women who had experienced DVA. A service evaluation showed that the training and support provided by the independent domestic violence advocate had benefits for women, children and staff. It also confirmed that the commissioning of services for children exposed to DVA is often underfunded and overshadowed by the provision of support to adults.

