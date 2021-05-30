Abstract

The above article, published online on 30 May 2021 in Wiley Online Library (wileyonlinelibrary.com), has been retracted by agreement between the authors, the journal Editor in Chief Dr. Janna Friedly, the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Wiley Periodicals LLC. The retraction has been agreed upon following a joint review by the authors' institutions which identified the dataset of this article to be unreliable and not accurately represented in the paper. The institutions did not find the listed authors to be responsible for the data unreliability but have recommended that the paper be retracted.

Language: en